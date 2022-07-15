Troop 106 members attended a rainy summer camp at Camp Rainy Mountain during the July 4 week.
The scouts worked on rank requirements and merit badges. On the night of July 3, the camp enjoyed a night of fireworks, which has been a Camp Rainey Mountain Independence holiday week tradition since 1987. Most nights, scouts spent their free time after dinner playing games such as Dungeons and Dragons and playing cards.
“It was a summer camp that they will always remember in the years ahead,” Scout leaders state. “They are already looking forward to receiving their awards at their next Court of Honor.”
Troop 106 is actively recruiting new Scouts for ages 10 and older. For more information, contact Scoutmaster Kevin York at kevinsyork@gmail.com.
