1,455 power outages are reported across Banks County this morning, Thursday, Oct. 29, according to Jackson Electric Membership Corporation.
Jackson EMC is reporting a total of 50,744 outages across its service area, as Tropical Storm Zeta makes its way through the Georgia. High winds and gusts have caused a significant number of trees and limbs to fall on power lines, resulting in power outages.
Wind speeds of 35-45 mph have been registered in the area.
"Linemen will work to restore outages as quickly as conditions and safety procedures allow," April Sorrow, Jackson EMC spokesman said. "Sustained winds may cause outage numbers to climb throughout the day and into the evening."
As of 7 a.m., Jackson EMC reported outages in: Gwinnett, 23,027; Hall, 19,972; Jackson, 2,503; Barrow 1,959; Lumpkin, 1,544; Madison, 115; Clarke, 99; and Franklin, 52.
For real-time outage information, look at the outage map available at: www.jacksonemc.com/storm
In addition to local crews who are working, Jackson EMC now has 140 additional crew members from contractors. These crews are working side-by-side with our own linemen to remove damaged trees and limbs.
Jackson EMC will continue to provide updates throughout the day.
