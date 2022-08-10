Plans to locate a trucking freight terminal on Harden Bridge Road will come before the Banks County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the County Annex building in Homer.
The applicant, Hoyt & Berenyi LLC of Mount Pleasant, S.C., is asking to rezone 140.75 acres from ARR (agricultural/rural residential) to C2 (general commercial district). The property owner is SEFL Commerce LLC of Lexington, S.C.
Hoyt & Berenyi Engineers and Consultants states that the project will be a “Southeastern Freight Lines motor freight service center” specializing in one and two-day delivery markets.
“The operation can generally be described as picking up and delivering general commodities between the local community and all over the country,” stated Kyle Hoyt. “The primary use will include an office building and covered cross-dock. Ancillary uses will include a maintenance facility, fueling, small warehouse and drive rest areas for mandatory DOT rest requirements.”
Proposed improvements include the construction of a 291-cross-dock facility with required trailer and employee parking required to serve the facility.
“Phasing of the project has not been defined but the entire build-out will likely comprise of multiple phases spanning several years,” Hoyt said. “The initial phase will likely include the construction of a 151-door facility with office and warehouse facility with required employee and trailer parking. Initial construction will also most likely involve mass grading and preparation of the entire site, including stormwater detention and utility infrastructure, for ease of expansion in the future.”
The Banks County Planning Commission will make a recommendation on the rezoning which will be forwarded to the board of commissioners for action. The BOC will consider the request when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, aug. 23, at the Annex Building in Homer.
