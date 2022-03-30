Former president Donald Trump spoke at a Save America rally at Banks Crossing Saturday evening to endorse seven Republican candidates in Georgia races. Thousands of people attended the rally with people lining up as early as 8 a.m. with Trump scheduled to speak at 7 p.m.
The rally was held at the former Atlanta Dragway. Bleachers and folding chairs were placed around where the stage was located. The candidates endorsed by Trump began speaking at 4 p.m.
Trump, who appeared one hour and 15 minutes after he was scheduled to speak, came out throwing hats into the audience.
“David Perdue is going to be your next governor,” he said as his opening statement. “Eight months from now, you are going to elect the wonderful friend of mine and a great senator, David Perdue. We need him badly.”
Candidates speaking at the rally, endorsed by Trump, were: John Gordon, attorney general; Patrick Witt, insurance commissioner; Vernon Jones, 10th Congressional District; Andrew Clyde, 9th District U.S. House Representative; Marjorie Taylor Greene, 14thCongressional District; Jody Hice, secretary of state; Hershel Walker, senator; and Burt Jones, lieutenant governor.
“We have a big primary coming up in your state,” Trump said. “We have to beat the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only). Brian Kemp is a turncoat and a big disaster.”
Trump also said, “Before we can defeat the Democrat socialists and communists, which is exactly what we are running against this fall, first we have to defeat the RINO sellouts and the losers in the primary this spring. We have a big primary coming up right here in your state. We are going to throw up a very, very, sad situation, your RINO governor Brian Kemp. We are going to replace him with someone who got screwed in the last election, David Perdue. We are going to rescue your state from the radical left and we are going to make America great again.”
ELECTION FRAUD
Trump also spoke about election fraud in the last presidential election.
“I think Georgia is a very red state,” he said. “I think they cheated at a level we’ve never seen before. The evidence of cheating and fraud in the election was monumental and Kemp and Raffensperger sat by and did nothing and nobody knows why. Up to 35,000 votes were illegally cast in Georgia by people who voted in a county they didn’t live in… In Fulton County, ballot workers were caught, on camera, scanning ballots multiple times.”
Trump added, “The truth is I ran twice and I won twice and I did better the second time and now, we just might have to do it again,” as the crowd chanted, “USA, USA, USA.”
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION
Trump also spoke on the Biden administration.
“Democrats are bad on the economy,” he said. “They are horrible on inflation. They are terrible on the military. They are bad on taxes. They are bad on Ukraine. Never should have happened. And, boy they are bad on getting out. We were all set on getting out of Afghanistan with dignity and strength. Remember that disaster. Without that, you might not have seen Ukraine. I think Putin was watching and said, ‘man, these people are incompetent.’ The only thing they are good at, frankly, is cheating on elections. They are experts at that. You can take the five worst presidents in American history and put them together and they would not have done the damage Joe Biden has done in the past 15 months. In just over a year, he has managed to literally kill the American dream but do not lose hope because with the right leadership American will be back greater, stronger and more powerful than ever before.”
Trump also spoke on his time in office: “Under my administration, we had a slogan ‘peace through strength.’ Our country was safe and America was strong. America was perceived to be strong. I rebuilt our entire military. We have the greatest nuclear power in the world. You had a president who always put America first. You remember, the fake news press said my personality would get us in war. But actually, it was my personality that kept us the hell out of war. I was the only president in four decades that didn’t get us in any conflicts.”
