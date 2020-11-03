President Donald Trump took 88 percent of the votes in Banks County in Tuesday's election over Joe Biden.
Trump, the Republican incumbent, had 7,774 votes in Banks County, while Democrat Joe Biden had 926 votes. Libertarian Jo Jorgensen had 74 votes in Banks County.
Final election results are not known yet.
