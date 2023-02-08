Charles Turk was named Citizen of the Year at the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB annual awards dinner Saturday night.
Turk is chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners, having served as a member of the group before that.
"I appreciate this," Turk said after receiving the award. "Everything we (the commissioners) do is to try and make it better in the county. All we do is for our kids and grandkids."
He added, "We have a lot to be thankful for in Banks County. Your businesses are the reason we can do what we do and we appreciate you."
Peace Place, which provides support to domestic violence victims, was named as the Business of the Year.
Peace Place director Traci Bledsoe accepted the award and thanked the Chamber for the recognition.
Out-going chamber president Carol Ayers presided in her last official capacity, passing the gavel to in-coming president Jeremy Spradlin.
During her remarks, Ayers reviewed the Chamber events during the past year, which included holding 10 ribbon cuttings, naming a Business of the Month, hosting a monthly breakfast meeting, awarding five $1,000 scholarships to Banks County High School students, awarding scholarships to GED students at the county adult literacy program, selling the property owned on Historic Homer Highway. The Chamber is now seeking funds to build a facility on Eisenhower Drive.
The annual dinner was held at Hidden Acres Wedding and Event Barn in Gillsville. Country performer Clay Page of Elberton provided the entertainment.
