Charles Turk won the Banks County Board of Commissioner chairman's race in Tuesday's election with 1,970 votes, while Will Ramsey had 1,906 votes.
"I would like to thank the citizens of Banks county for their confidence to give me the opportunity to serve another term as commissioner," Turk said Tuesday night. "I will continue to help make this the best county in Georgia to live and raise a family. Thanks again to the voters of Banks county."
In the District 1 Banks County Board of Commission race, Bo Garrison won in a three-person race without a run-off, taking 55 percent of the vote. Garrison had 2,179 votes.
Other candidates in the District 1 race, were incumbent David Duckett, who had 1,459 races, or 37 percent of the vote, and Jason Hensley, who had 284 votes, or seven percent.
In the District 4 BOC commission race, at press time Tuesday night, Keith Gardiner, with 1,375 votes (36 percent) and Rob Blackwell with 866 votes (22.78 percent) were the top two vote-getters and would be in a run-off.
However, Williams Reems was in third with 865 votes (22.76 percent). As there are five provisional votes, which will be counted on Friday, this could change who will face Gardiner in the run-off election on Aug. 11.
Provisional ballots are those in which issues must be resolved before they can be counted.
Brad McCook was also a candidate in District 4 race and had 695 votes (18.28 percent).
In the chief magistrate judge's race, incumbent Ivan Mote won with 2,851 votes over challenger Noel Brown Ventrice who had 1,295.
HOMER REFERENDUM
In Homer, the issue on the Sunday sale of alcohol by the drink passed in a 154-111 vote.
The vote in Homer on the package sale of alcohol on Sunday passed 146-119.
The primary runoff will be August 11.
