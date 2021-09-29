During September, multiple arrests were made across North Georgia as the culmination of a five-month narcotics investigation conducted by the Banks County Sheriff's Office, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Commerce Police Department, Riverdale Police Department, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
Approximately 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine that was supplied by this organization was seized by law enforcement in Banks, Habersham and Jackson counties.
During this investigation, it was determined that the following individuals were responsible for regularly distributing kilograms of methamphetamine to a large area spanning across North Georgia and South Carolina.
•Bradley Jones, 33, of Alto, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.
•Kala Caddell, 28, of Alto, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine.
•Jon Michael Jolley, 36, of Gaffney, South Carolina, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.
•Nicholas Matson, 26, of Chesnee, South Carolina, was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
