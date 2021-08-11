A two-month investigation by the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Agency led to a search warrant being executed at 29 J.S. Williamson Court in Nicholson and the arrest of two people.
Approximately 28 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 90 pills were seized at the residence.
Two individuals were arrested at the residence:
•Cachet Nicole Roberts, 33, Nicholson, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
•Andrew Luurtsema, 39, Nicholson, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, and possession of Schedule IV prescription pills.
Roberts was arrested for methamphetamine in January of this year at the same address when authorities executed a search warrant for narcotics.
The investigation is still active and ongoing.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM (@AppalachianRDEO) or at 706-348-7410 or contact your local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following sheriff’s offices: Banks County, White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
