On Friday, Sept., 13, at approximately 2:04 a.m., White County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 129 in the area of Poppy Dr.
The traffic stop resulted in the seizing of approximately 1,112 grams of methamphetamine and less than one ounce of marijuana. The estimated street value of the drugs is $120,000.
Warren Sanders, 55, and Ateela McClain, 33, both of Tennessee were arrested and transported to the White County Sherriff’s Office. The two were charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
ARDEO encourages citizens to report any suspicious drug activity via Facebook IM, by phone at 706-348-7410 or contact a local Sheriff’s Office or Police Department.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County ,Gilmer County, Fannin County, and Franklin County, along with the Cleveland Police Department, Lavonia Police Department, the Toccoa Police Department, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.