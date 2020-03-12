The Baldwin Police Department made two arrests last week:
•Robert Williams Dagenhart, 23, 20 Arrowood Road, Cleveland, burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, damage to property, entering an automobile with intent to commit theft and arson.
•Brandon Daniel Baker, 29, 228 Sawbriar Circle, Demorest, operating an unregistered vehicle, no insurance and driving with a suspended tag.
Incidents reported include the following:
•two-vehicle wreck on Willingham Avenue. A woman said that while backing out of a parking space she struck an unoccupied vehicle.
•criminal trespassing and stalking at a Mallard Pond Circle address.
