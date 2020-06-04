Two Baldwin residents are spring graduates from Piedmont College.
They are:
•Juan Alvarez-Martinez, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in Accounting.
•Christopher Peck, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Updated: June 4, 2020 @ 2:34 am
