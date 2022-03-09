Two Baldwin residents were injured in a wreck on Friday, March 4, in Banks County.
Haley Davidson, 23, and Blaine Turpin, 19, were both injured in the wreck.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to Hwy. 441 South at Hwy. 105, Baldwin, on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon their arrival, they found a single-vehicle accident with injuries.
One person was ejected from the vehicle and was presenting with critical injuries. This female patient was transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. The second person injured, a male, who was entrapped in the vehicle and was extricated by fire personnel and transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical center in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported and the cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
Davidson was driving and reportedly struck a culvert, with the car overturning several times.
The wreck occurred at 7:15 p.m. just inside the Banks County line. Traffic was shut down at the crash site on Hwy. 441 South for two hours.
