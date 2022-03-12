When qualifying ended Friday, two races had been set for seats on the Banks County Board of Commissioners.
District 1 BOC incumbent Danny Maxwell will face former commissioner Rickey Cain. District 3 BOC incumbent Sammy Reece will face Chris Ausburn. The election will be held on May 24.
The incumbents were the only ones to qualify for the two Banks County Board of Education seats on the ballot: Mark Stroud, Post 3; and Shane Roberts, Post 5.
VOTING
In-person voting will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, May 2-20. Saturday voting will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 7 and May 14.
All early voting will be held at the Elections Office, located at 226 Candler Street, Homer.
Voting on Election Day, May 24, will be held at the Banks County Recreation Department, located at 607 Thompson Street, Homer.
Mail absentee voting will begin April 25 and end on May 13. Absentee ballots will not be accepted before April 25, per SB 202 which was approved last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.