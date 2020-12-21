Two Banks County students were recognized at Piedmont College for academic achievement during fall semester at Piedmont College.
Those recognized for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average were:
•Kate Holbrook of Baldwin.
•London Cochran of Homer.
One of the most dynamic small colleges in the Southeast, Piedmont is an independent liberal arts college of more than 2,500 students. Founded in 1897, Piedmont offers bachelor's, master's, specialist, and doctoral degree programs at its Demorest residential campus in the foothills of the northeast Georgia mountains and at its Athens campus in the heart of Georgia's Classic City.
