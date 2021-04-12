Two Banks County students have made the fall Dean's List at Reinhardt University in Waleska, Ga.
They are:
•Timothy Templeton, Homer.
•Jillian Martinet, Maysville.
The Dean's List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 grade point average, with no grade less than a B.
Founded in 1883, Reinhardt University is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Reinhardt offers more than 40 graduate and undergraduate programs online and on campus, ranging from business and education to music and theater. Reinhardt also offers programs in other centers in the North Georgia region. Reinhardt’s main 525-acre campus is ideally located in Waleska in the heart of Georgia’s high country and nearby the great international city of Atlanta.
