Two Banks County students were named to the President's List at Georgia State University.
They are:
•Lorenzo Argueta of Homer.
•Charles Billingslea of Homer.
To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a grade point average of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.
