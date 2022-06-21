Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion and fatigue after fighting the fire at the Motel 6 at Banks Crossing Monday evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Banks County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the motel at 128 Frontage Road, Commerce, on a reported structure fire. Firefighters found the two-story occupied motel with heavy smoke showing from multiple areas of the second floor and roof.
After the initial attack of the interior fire, a smoke explosion occurred requiring all interior crews to be evacuated from the building. A defensive attack was made at this point. The motel was evacuated by Banks County Fire and Sheriff’s Officer personnel.
The building sustained heavy damage with fire damage to the second floor and roof area. The remainder of the building had water and smoke damage.
Two Banks County Fire personnel were transported by ambulance to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital with fatigue and heat exhaustion. The two firefighters were treated at the hospital and sent home for rest and rehab.
The incident is under investigation by the Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, along with the Georgia State Fire Marshall's Office.
Approximately 30 people staying at the motel were relocated to area motels to accommodate their needs.
Assistance with fire control measures was given through mutual aid from Commerce Fire Department, multiply stations from Franklin County Fire Departments, Habersham Fire and Emergency Services, Cornelia Fire Department, Baldwin Fire Department and Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute Fire Department. The City of Homer Fire Department was utilized to maintain responses in the Banks County area during this operation.
