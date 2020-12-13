Two Homer residents were among those arrested in a year-long investigation by several law enforcement agencies.
On Wednesday, December 9, several arrests were made across numerous counties in North Georgia as the culmination of a year-long investigation conducted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Police Department, White County Sheriff’s Office, Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Community Supervision, the United States Attorney’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Major Offender’s Task Force and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office.
Throughout the investigation, law enforcement seized 433 grams of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of marijuana, 89 grams of crack cocaine, 53 grams of powder cocaine, 90 grams of heroin, 3 firearms, more than $19,000 U.S. Currency and other assets valued at over $20,000. Two stolen ATV’s were also recovered as a part of the investigation.
The primary suspect of the investigation, Bernard Jermaine House, 43, Buford, was arrested on one count of conspiracy to distribute heroin and five counts of distribution of heroin, with further charges pending.
Four search warrants were conducted at addresses associated with House’s drug trafficking organization. Other individuals arrested are as follows:
•Jason Brannon, 44, of Homer, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Tiffany Kinney, 38, of Homer, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
•Christian Wright, 30, of Gainesville, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, distribution of heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
•Bobby Joe Holloman, 47, of Gainesville, was charged with two counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine.
•Brendan Hand, 31, of Cleveland, was charged with possession of heroin.
DesiRay Rider, 32, of Cleveland, was charged with possession of heroin.
•Ptia Moss, 27, of Cleveland, was charged with possession of heroin, crossing of guard lines with drugs and possession of drug-related objects.
•Jacob Loden, 21, of Cleveland, was charged with possession of heroin and possession of drug-related objects.
Additionally, several other individuals wanted for unrelated crimes were also arrested during this investigation.
For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity, look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, the Cleveland Police Department, and the Toccoa Police Department, along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
