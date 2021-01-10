For the fall 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,000 degrees and certificates to graduates. Nearly 600 of those graduates walked across the stage of the Convocation Center Dec. 5-6 in 52 mini-ceremonies created to follow social distancing guidelines and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Elizabeth Dobbs of Homer graduated with a Certificate - Geographic Information Science.
Clifford Hardesty of Homer graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration - Marketing.
Positioned in the fastest-growing region of the state, the University of North Georgia comprises five campuses united by a single mission focused on academic excellence and academic and co-curricular programs that develop students into leaders for a diverse and global society. The University of North Georgia is a University System of Georgia leadership institution and is The Military College of Georgia. With more than 20,000 students, the University of North Georgia is one of the state's largest public universities. The university offers more than 100 programs of study ranging from certificate and associate degrees to professional doctoral programs.
