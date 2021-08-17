Two homes were destroyed and a road remains closed due to flooding after a storm passed through Banks County Tuesday. It is believed that a tornado touched down in the county during the storm.
“We think it was a tornado,” EMA/E-911 director Deidra Moore said. “We will have the National Weather Service in the county tomorrow to look at the damage path. In just preliminarily checking the area and damages along with the radar signatures seen, we do believe it was (a tornado). We don’t know how big it was and we don’t believe it ever had a prolonged touch down.”
Moore added that the NWS advised the county that they did indicate a “debris field” on the radar and they reached out directly and immediately when they saw it. Warnings were issued immediately.
“We are very thankful that we didn’t have anyone injured in the event,” she said.
One home was destroyed on Hawkins Road and another was destroyed on Bennett Road. Another home on Bennett Road received moderate damage.
A barn on Payne Road was also destroyed. Horses in the barn were rescued, with none being injured.
Yonah Homer Road will be closed for some time due to the road being washed away in the area of Silver Shoals Road.
Wofford Creek Road was also closed due to the road being washed away from flooding
“In total, from the time the warning came in at 10:27 a.m. until 2:48 p.m., the 911 Center, with three dispatchers, entered 26 calls for service and handled over 40 calls during that four- hour period,” Moore said “The Fire/EMS and sheriff’s office helped the road department in clearing roads and all utilities were quick to respond.”
