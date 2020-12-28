Two people were injured in a Christmas Day wreck in Homer.
On December 25, 2020 at 8:08 p.m., units from Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 290 Crowe Road on a reported vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, public safety workers found a single-vehicle accident where the driver had struck a tree.
One patient, a female, had been ejected from the vehicle and was transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition. A second victim, a male, was trapped in the vehicle and required extrication by fire personnel. The patient was transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition with severe injuries.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
