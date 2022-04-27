Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident on April 23 in Banks County.
The Banks County Fire and Emergency Services, along with Homer Fire Department responded to 293 Yonah Homer Road, Homer, on a reported vehicle accident. Upon arrival, units found a single vehicle accident with two injuries.
The first patient had been ejected from the vehicle during a rollover during the accident. The patient was listed as critical and was transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
The second patient had multiple injuries and was listed in stable condition and transported by EMS to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
