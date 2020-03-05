Two Maysville men were arrested last week following a joint investigation of several law enforcement agencies.
Lewis Junior Hall, 64, and Christopher Lewis Hall, 46, were arrested at a residence on Horseshoe Bend in Maysville. Lewis Hall is being charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Christopher Hall is charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
The Banks County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, the Department of Community and Supervision, Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office assisted with the execution of a search warrant located at 460 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville.
While executing the search warrant, approximately one kilogram of methamphetamine was seized along with a firearm. The street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $50,000. A ¼ pound of marijuana was recovered in the search warrant.
This is the result of a three-month investigation involving trafficking methamphetamine.
The investigation is still active.
For additional information about Appalachian RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for ARDEO@appalachiandtf on twitter or follow on facebook@appalachianrdeo and/or Instagram.
The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following Sheriff’s Offices: White County, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Banks County, Jackson County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County the Cleveland Police Department, and the Lavonia Police Department, Toccoa Police Department, Gilmer County, Fannin County along with the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Department of Public Safety, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.