Two people fled the scene of a three-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon at Hwy. 59 and the intersection of Hwy. 63 in Banks County.
Three people were seriously injured in the wreck.
Banks County Fire/EMS were called to the scene at 12:55 p.m. on Sunday to reports of a wreck with multiple injuries.
Upon arrival, public safety workers found a three-vehicle accident. One vehicle had minor damage and one person with a minor injury who was treated by EMS personnel and released at the scene,
A second vehicle had extensive damage but both people in that vehicle had fled the scene before the fire and EMS workers arrived.
A third vehicle had extensive damage three people who were ejected during the rollover crash. One person was a male juvenile with serious injuries who was transported by Banks County EMS to Children’s Hospital in Atlanta. A second male, in his early 20s, had several injuries and was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional in Athens in guarded/stable condition. The third victim from the vehicle was listed in serious condition and transported to Piedmont Athens Regional by Banks County EMS.
The cause of the accident and the whereabouts of two occupants in the second vehicle is under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.