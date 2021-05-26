Banks County Troop and Pack 106 had two participants and one staffer for Wood Badge this year.
The two participants for this year were Jamie Spurlock and Lisa Crump and the staffer for this year was Eric Hattaway. Wood Badge is the highest adult leadership training in Boy Scout Of America.
They went the weekends of April 16,2021-April 18,2021 and May 1,2021 and May 2nd,2021 at Scoutland in Gainesville.
Jamie Spurlock and Lisa Crump had five really busy days in their training but they completed their training course.
"Troop and Pack 106 are really proud of Jamie and Lisa in completing their Wood Badge training," leaders state. "Jamie and Lisa are excited in doing more for pack and troop 106 since they took Wood Badge. Pack and Troop 106 is more prepared and excited for the next scouting year."
