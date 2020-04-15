Two staff members and one inmate at Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute in Alto have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC).
Visitation has been suspended through April 30. All facility tours have been suspended until further notice.
“The GDC is responding with all available resources to help lessen the introduction and spread of COVID-19 into our facilities, and to ensure the safety and welfare of staff and offenders,” Joan Heath, GDC spokesman states. “As we continue to work closely with Governor Kemp’s office, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) to coordinate the appropriate response to this evolving situation, the GDC has implemented numerous measures.
These safety measures include:
•Ongoing notification and education of staff and inmate population, including educational materials/video now available on GOAL devices.
•Enhanced sanitation at all entry points to include additional hand sanitizer for staff.
•Screening protocols implemented to include attestation of no known illness and temperature checks prior to entry for all persons to include staff.
•Quantities of hand soap and hand sanitizer have been increased at all facilities.
•Enhanced sanitation and cleaning protocols at all facilities, and for all transportation vehicles, to include designating additional Sanitation Officer.
•Suspended non-essential offender movement across GDC facilities.
•Waived $5 medical co-pay for offenders exhibiting COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms, effective March 13, until further notice.
•Suspended volunteer visits to facilities until further notice.
•Sneeze/cough masks distributed to all staff and offenders.
For information related to daily totals of positive cases within GDC facilities and for additional details related to the response, visit the website at www.gdc.ga.gov.
STATE-WIDE
The Georgia Department of Corrections reports that a total of 59 staff members and 60 inmates in the state’s 24 facilities have confirmed cases of the virus.
There has been one staff member, at Calhoun State Prison, who died from COVID-19. One inmate at Johnson State Prison and two inmates at Lee State Prison died from the virus.
Six staff members and 22 inmates in state facilities have recovered from COVID-19.
The Georgia Department of Corrections lists the number of confirmed cases and deaths on its website each day at 6 p.m.
