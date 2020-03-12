The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded two transportation projects in February that represented a $19.6 million investment in the Northeast Region.
The first project aims to resurface approximately 18 miles of Interstate 85 across Banks and Franklin Counties. The project was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc. and represents a $19 million transportation investment.
Crews will perform milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation beginning north of State Route 63 and extending south of SR 17. The project has an estimated completion date of January 2021.
The second project aims to construct a bridge culvert on SR 306 just east of Cantrell Road. The project was awarded to Vertical Earth Incorporated and represents a $588 K investment in Forsyth County. The current estimated completion date is January 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.