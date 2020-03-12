Banks County High School student Tyler Morris has been named the 2020 STAR Student.
He is the son of Jonathan and Jennifer Morris and has two sisters, Amber and Emily Morris.
Each year, the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB presents a $500 scholarship to the Banks County STAR Student and also sponsors the STAR Student and Star Teacher to attend the Annual Region STAR Banquet.
Morris selected Lara Jackson as the STAR Teacher. They will be recognized at Georgia’s Region 4 STAR Students and Teachers Annual Banquet at the University of Georgia on March 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.