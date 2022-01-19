If your New Year’s resolution includes eating healthier, UGA Extension has great online resources to support you. Specifically, UGA Extension has developed an online nutrition course. The ten interactive classes empower you to make healthier food choices and show you how small changes can help you achieve a healthy lifestyle.
The modules aren’t long—about eight minutes each—and include topics like how to track what you eat, eating well on the go and how to reduce sodium intake in your diet. Also, this course is completely free!
This course can be accessed at UGA Extension’s Food Talk Blog page: https://foodtalk.org/en/learn_online. You can also link to that page directly from the Banks County Extension website.
For assistance or for information on nutrition and healthy living, contact the extension office at 706-677-6230 or susie.burton@uga.edu.
