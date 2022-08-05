The June preliminary unemployment rate for the Georgia Mountains Region, which includes Banks County, was up five-tenths to 2.8 percent. The rate was 3.2 percent one year ago.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that all Regional Commissions recorded a rise in unemployment rates in June.
“While the seasonally adjusted state unemployment rate went down in June, it is important to note that local area rates are not seasonally adjusted to take account for fluctuations due to seasonal events that include weather, harvests, major holidays, and school schedules,” said Butler. “The increase in local rates is typical for summer and Georgia is still leading the Southern Region and third in the nation in percentage increases in employment.”
Georgia Mountains Regional Commission includes Banks, Dawson, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
Georgia had a seasonally adjusted percent change in employment of 5.4 percent from June 2021 to June 2022. Georgia ranked 3rd (out of 8) in the South Region and 18th nationally for lowest unemployment rate, with a preliminary seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.9 percent for June 2022 and had the second lowest unemployment rate among the top ten most populated states (Florida, 2.8 percent).
