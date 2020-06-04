Six Banks County students graduated from the University of North Georgia spring semester.
For the spring 2020 semester, the University of North Georgia awarded more than 1,600 degrees and certificates. Ceremonies were canceled due to COVID-19, but UNG hosted a virtual celebration on the UNG commencement website starting May 8, which would have been the first of back-to-back days of commencement ceremonies.
Banks Countians recognized were:
•Jonathan Brown, Baldwin, Bachelor of Science. Computer Science.
•Charles Andrew Ferguson, Homer, Bachelor of Science, Music education with an instrumental concentration.
•Andrea Harris, Baldwin, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, Magna Cum Laude.
•Taylor Hunt, Homer, Bachelor of Science, Elementary and Special Education, Cum Laude
•Gideon Padtha, Baldwin, Bachelor of Science, Biology.
•Shayna Patton, Baldwin, Bachelor of Science, Nursing.
