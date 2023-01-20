The University of North Georgia (UNG) President Bonita C. Jacobs recognized students who achieved a 4.0 grade point average during the fall 2022 semester.
Students named were:
•Josie Mcgraw of Baldwin.
•Tania Morales of Baldwin.
•John Coggins of Commerce.
•Tybee Denton of Homer.
•Melody Parker of Homer.
•Wyatt Whitfield of Homer.
DEAN'S LIST
The deans of each of UNG's colleges announced the names of those students who made their respective lists for fall 2022.
Dean's List recognition is achieved by having at least a 3.5 grade point average, carrying 12 or more credit hours in one semester and having no grade lower than B.
Dean's List honorees included:
•Betsy Chambers of Homer.
•Caleb Giles of Homer.
•Riley Skinner of Homer.
