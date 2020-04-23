The Town of Homer held its April 14 meeting by teleconference with an update on how city operations are being conducted due to concerns with the coronavirus being a topic of discussion. A shelter-in-place order from the governor is in place through April 30.
The mayor reported that city operations are working with social distancing guidelines being met. One city employee is working in city hall, while another is working remotely, the mayor said, while adding that employees who work outside are maintaining distance that is “far enough apart.”
“They are using separate vehicles and have hand sanitizer to use,” he said of the employees who work outdoors. They have plenty to do outdoors.”
Other updates given at the meeting include:
•well project: Doors have been ordered and the city is still waiting for them to arrive to be installed.
•golf course litigation: A court date has not been set yet.
•renovation at city hall: Work is continuing to add another office space.
