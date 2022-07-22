There have been 36 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past week.

A total of 3,528 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Banks County since reports were first kept with the state in 2020. There have been a total of 355 (up two over last week) hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Banks County during that time period and 89 deaths (up one over last week).

