On May 19th, USDA Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced details about the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) that will take several actions to directly assist farmers and ranchers during a difficult time for them. It is no secret that the struggles of the meat packing industry in recent months have taken a huge toll on feeder calf prices and majorly impacting the income of many farmers that have not seen good prices over the past few years.
The program will be delivered through direct payments based on the number of livestock sold from January 15 – April 15 as well as the highest inventory of eligible livestock between April 16 – May 14. Payments for cattle range from $102 - $214 based on their classification, meaning this could be real assistance for farmers and ranchers during this trying time. This program is being facilitated through the Farm Service Agency in Commerce, Georgia. If you have participated in other programs offered through them such as feed assistance during drought years, you will have limited amounts of paperwork to fill out. If you have not participated in previous programs, there will be a couple forms that you will need in order to qualify for assistance.
For assistance in determining eligibility and required forms, www.farmers.gov/cfap has lots of information regarding the details of the program. I am also available to help here at the Banks County Extension Office, I can be reached at (706) 677-6230 or at zmccann@uga.edu. The FSA office in Commerce is available by phone (706) 335-8111 or appointment only due to Covid-19 restrictions.
