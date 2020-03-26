A vacant Baldwin home was totally destroyed in a fire on March 15.
The Banks County Fire/EMS and Lee Arrendale Correctional Institute fire departments responded to 160 Ferguson Road, Baldwin, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they found a single-family residence fully involved with fire.
The structure was vacant and had been so for some time prior to the incident. The home was a total loss and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the Fire is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department.
