To maximize more efficiency for vaccine delivery, District 2 Public Health Departments have coordinated with community partners to locate vaccine clinics in larger spaces.
“This move will allow our staff to provide both first and second doses at one location,” said Zachary Taylor, M.D., District Health Director. “Having a larger space than the health departments, will also give us flexibility to vaccinate more people each day, especially when vaccine becomes more readily available.”
Appointments will still be required to get vaccinated at the new clinic sites.
Essential services such as, immunizations for school, women’s health services, and communicable disease services will be available at the health departments.
Beginning Feb. 22, COVID-19 vaccines will be given at Grove Level Baptist Church, 1702 Grove Level Road, Maysville, instead of at the Banks County Health Department. All Covid-19 vaccinations, including first and second doses, will be at this location. All vaccinations will be given by appointment only. The hours of operation will be: Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Essential services will continue to be offered at the health department. These include, but are not limited to, women's health services, school/childhood immunizations and communicable disease clinic services.
All Environmental Health services will continue to operate as normal.
45 NEW CASES
Forty-five new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Banks County since last week, according to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
There have been 28 deaths in the county attributed to the virus and 171 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Last week, there were 27 deaths and 163 hospitalizations reported.
This week, the Banks County School System reports there are seven students with a current positive COVID-19 status among the 2,706 student population. There are 146 students quarantined due to possible exposure.
Of the 405 employees, two have a current positive COVID-19 status and one is quarantined due to possible exposure.
For more information about COVID-19 https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For updates on COVID-19, follow @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Twitter and @GaDPH and @GovKemp on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.