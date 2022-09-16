The tank sitting in front of the American Legion has been vandalized, according to an incident report filed with the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
It was reported that initials were carved on the left side of the tank. There were multiple carvings found.
The side door to the building was also damaged and standing open. Nothing appeared to have been taken.
Other recent incidents reported to the sheriff's office include the following:
•abandoned vehicle found at a Damascus Road, Baldwin, location.
•an Indian Village Drive, Maysville, woman said someone stole her medication from inside her residence.
•public indecency at a Damascus Road, Baldwin, gas station when a man was walking around outside with nothing but a shirt on.
•reports of someone causing a disruption at a Banks Crossing motel.
•physical fight between a man and his father at a McDonald Circle, Commerce, residence.
•a motorcycle parked at a Hwy. 441, Commerce, business fell and damaged a parked car.
•keys, alcohol and clothes taken from a Blackberry Lane, Gillsville, residence.
•domestic dispute between several family members at a Hwy. 326, Commerce, location.
•shoplifting when two people went through the self-scan line at a Banks Crossing business and did not scan all of their items.
•two people put over $600 worth of items in a shopping cart and left a Banks Crossing business without paying.
•obstruction of an officer when a man refused to get out of his truck when being questioned by a deputy at a Historic Homer Highway, Homer, location. When the man did get out, he reportedly hit the deputy in the face and was then tasered.
•a deputy was called to remove a man from a Banks Crossing motel after he got into an argument with the manager and struck the front door to the office.
•stolen vehicle recovered at a Hwy. 326, Commerce, location.
•criminal damage and battery at a Maysville residence when a man "jumped on" his grandmother and then stabbed two of herder tires.
•verbal dispute that turned physical during a domestic dispute between two people at a Cain Road, Commerce, residence.
•domestic dispute between a father and his adult son at a Manor Place, Commerce, address.
•a County Line Road, Alto, woman said she ordered two cameras and they were reportedly delivered to her residence but she never received them.
•shoplifting when a woman took jewelry from a Banks Crossing Drive business and did not pay for it.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Fulbright Road, Commerce, residence.
•shoplifting when a man left a Banks Crossing business without paying for several items.
•domestic dispute between a father and his teenage son at a Maysville, residence with the son being arrested of battery.
•battery during a domestic dispute between a couple at a Gordon Road, Commerce, residence.
•shoplifting when a woman attempted to leave a Banks Crossing business without paying for several items.
•trespassing at a Hwy. 441, Homer, location.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, address.
•a woman attempted to pass counterfeit money at a Banks Crossing business.
•a woman opened several items and put them in her purse and attempted to leave a Banks Crossing business without paying.
•shoplifting when someone went through the self-scan line at a Banks Crossing business and did not scan three items.
•shoplifting when a woman changed the tag on an item and put make-up in her purse without paying for it.
•a man loaded three shopping carts with items and attempted to leave through the fire exit without paying for them.
•a woman reported being the victim of identity theft after receiving a phone call from someone claiming to be from her bank and needing information.
