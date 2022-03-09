Vandalism was reported at the Mount Vernon Mills, Alto, building when someone entered the building and drove around on the forklifts and golf carts inside, crashing into doors and walls.
There was approximately $20,000 in damages reported, according to the incident reported filed at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office. Beer cans were also found outside the building.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported recently to the sheriff’s office includes the following:
•theft at a Hudson River Drive, Commerce, residence when a man said his truck was stolen from his driveway.
•theft by deception at a Hwy. 441 North, Homer, address, when a woman reported being a victim of a scam. She received a Facebook message that she won $250,000 and all she needed to do to receive the prize was pay the $1,200 shipping fee.
•theft at a Spring Road, Baldwin, address, when a woman said jewelry and her passport were stolen.
•simple battery and false imprisonment at a Glenn Road, Lula, address during a domestic dispute.
•battery at a Hembree Road, Maysville, address.
•a man reported being a victim of theft of services when he repaired a camper and the check he was given was not valid.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put several items in her purse.
•theft at Tab Road, Alto, when a generator was stolen from the porch.
•public intoxication at a Banks Crossing motel.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man took the packaging off of three items and placed them in his pocket.
•burglary at an Apple Pie Ridge Road, Alto, location when a man was found inside a home. The person who found him held him at gunpoint until a deputy arrived. The man told the deputy that he was in the home to retrieve items that had been stolen from him.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man took the $108 price tag off an electronic game and put a 96 cents tag on it and when through the self-scan line.
•shoplifting when a man put on a jacket and beanie at Walmart and left the store without paying.
•abandoned vehicle found at a Borders Road, Commerce, address.
•woman reported walking along I-85, despite signs posted along ramps that pedestrians are not allowed on the interstate.
•burglary when someone broke into a storage building on Hebron Court, Commerce, and stole sheet rock panels and a roll of carper. Lumber outside the building was also taken.
•shoplifting when a woman used the self-scan at Walmart and did not scan all of the items.
•abandoned vehicle at a Hwy. 441, Homer, location.
•battery and damage to property at a Borders Road, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put several items in her purse and left the store without paying.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of his items.
•battery at a Deer Run, Maysville, address, during a domestic dispute.
•an Alto woman said her ex-husband has been sending her harassing phone calls and text messages.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man put several items in a bag and left without paying.
•pedestrian under the influence at a Banks Crossing convenience store.
•burglary at an Apple Pie Ridge Road, Alto, residence.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man concealed several knives and left without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and changed the tag on several items to a lower price.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman concealed several items up her sleeve and in her bra.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Bennett Road, Homer, residence.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put several items in her tote and left without paying.
•theft at Home Depot when someone cut the brackets on the fence and entered the back storage log. A log splitter and several pieces of treated lumber were taken. The log splitter was found on a nearby bank where it had been covered with branches.
•domestic dispute at a Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman concealed several items in her purse and bags and left the store without paying.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone went through the self-scanner lane and did not scan four items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman concealed several items in her purse and left without paying.
•shoplifting when a woman put two backpacks in her cart and then put several small items in the backpacks. She left the store without paying for the items.
