A variance request to locate four units on 6109 Chattahoochee in Lula was discussed by the Lula City Council at its April 20 meeting.
City manager Dennis Bergin said the request will go before the city planning commission for review and will then come before the city council for action.
The site is .77 acre and is in a R-3 district. The city requires one acre for four units which is why a variance would be needed in order for the plans to proceed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the April 20 meeting, which was conducted by video conference, the city council:
•recognized the yard of the month recipients: Rodney Foster, Susan Hagans, Latoya Osborn, Ashley Billingham and David Saxon.
•extended the cut-off suspension date for public utility services to May 30. Late payments have not been suspended but payment plans have been set up.
•agreed to pay the liability insurance premium, which costs $30,087, coming in 2.4 percent lower than budgeted.
•heard from city manager Dennis Bergin that he had discussed with GEFA officials loans the city has received for projects. He said they agreed to hold off on awarding the funds due to the economy. Bergin said they could wait until November to award the loans and move forward with the projects.
•learned that Professional Clerks Week will be observed the week of May 3.
•heard from Bergin that cost estimates for resurfacing projects with $160,000 will be brought to the council in May for review.
Citizens who have questions or concerns may send them to councilmeetingquestions@cityoflula.com.
