StonePath Church will hold Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 26.
The theme will be "Treasure Seekers."
Lunch will be provided at noon.
Pre-register at www.StonepathChurch.org.
The church is located at 8430 Maysville Hwy., Maysville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.