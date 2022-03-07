A vehicle belonging to a Banks County firefighter was stolen Sunday while he was on duty.
The vehicle was stolen from Banks County Fire & EMS Station 25, which is located at 6011 Old Hwy. 441 North, Baldwin. The vehicle was stolen sometime between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m. on the morning of March 7.
The vehicle has an EMS star of life tag.
"If you see this vehicle, please call 9-1-1 immediately," officials state.
