A person was injured on July 31 after their vehicle was struck by a train.
Banks County Fire & Emergency Services responded to Apply Pie Ridge Road, Alto, on a reported person hit by train. Upon arrival, units found a vehicle struck by a train with a person with minor injuries. The patient was evaluated by EMS personnel and refused treatment and or transport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.