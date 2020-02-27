Homer Baptist Church will be holding the first annual Spring Bazaar on Saturday, April 25, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot. The bazaar will feature crafts, food, activities for children and much more, organizers state.
Vendor space is available, with the application deadline being April 1.
The Homer Baptist Women’s Missionary Union (WMU) is sponsoring the bazaar. Proceeds will go for the WMU Mission projects.
The church is located at 1172 Historic Homer Highway, Homer.
For more information, call 678-230-5768 or 770-561-8419.
