The Banks County Planning Commission gave its stamp of approval Tuesday night, Aug. 3, to plans to locate a veterinary clinic in Banks County.
Dr. Kimsey Phillips, who owns Commerce Vet Clinic, presented plans to locate the business on 9 acres on Hwy. 441 and Webbs Creek Road. The request before the planning commission was to rezone the property from Agricultural Rural Residential (ARR) to Commercial (C-2) for the veterinary clinic.
The planning commission unanimously recommended approval of the request. The Banks County Board of Commissioners will have final say on the request and will vote when it meets at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the Annex Building in Homer.
MOTORCROSS TRAINING REQUEST
In other business at the Aug. 3 meeting, the planning commission, tabled a request from Zach Lurie of Maximum Powersports for a conditional use request for 30-plus acres at 221 Columbus Drive to operate a motorcross training facility and to locate RV spaces. The planning commission also ordered that a “sound study by a third party” be conducted on the property before action is taken.
Lurie’s parents, Jeff and Kim, spoke on his behalf and said he was at a national competition with several of his students.
Planning commission chairman Jack Stewart read the original letter presented from Z. Lurie when he located the business on the property. He said it did not mention a training facility outdoors on the property.
Stewart asked, “How did it come to be a dirt track on it? How did that happen? Why did that happen? We didn’t give him the OK to do that.”
Mrs. Lurie responded, “The business grew. It was not to mislead. It grew into that. We didn’t realize we needed to come get a training permit. He didn’t do it maliciously. He’s not that kind of person.”
His father replied, “My son is just trying to make a living on his land.” He has felt like a prisoner on his property.”
Planning commission member Brian Mathis said, “I would rather it come from his mouth than yours.”
Two people spoke in opposition to the conditional use being approved to allow training outside on the track. Both said the sound from the “motorcycles” is “loud” and they can hear it on their property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the meeting, the planning commission recommended approval of the following requests which will be on the BOC agenda Aug. 10 for final action:
•a request from Robert Evans to rezone his property at 137 Beulah Lane from commercial (C1) to Agricultural Rural, Residential (ARR). He said the commercial designation is no longer needed.
•approved a request from Hua Yang for a conditional use permit to operate a massage therapy practice at Elegant Massage at 309 Steven B. Tanger Boulevard. The hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. A translator spoke for a woman who said she will be one of the massage therapists. Two massage therapists will be on site. She said that she has a license in Georgia. A man was present who said he is the manager and he would be present to speak with customers and explain what kinds of massages are offered.
