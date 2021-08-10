A veterinary clinic will locate in Banks County following action of the board of commissioners Tuesday night.
The BOC approved a request from Stewart Smith to rezone 9 acres at Hwy. 441 and Webbs Creek Road from Agricultural Rural Residential (ARR) to Commercial (C-2) for the veterinary clinic.
Jason Phillips spoke on the request and said the vet clinic would be a general small animal clinic and would also offer inside animal boarding.
Kimsey Phillips presented the request to the planning commission last week and said the vet clinic will be similar to two other clinics he owns. The planning commission recommended approval of the request.
In other business at the meeting on Aug. 10, the BOC:
•approved a request from Robert Evans to rezone his property at 137 Beulah Lane from commercial (C1) to Agricultural Rural, Residential (ARR). The planning commission had also recommended approval of this request.
•denied a request from Hua Yang for a conditional use permit to operate a massage therapy practice at Elegant Massage at 309 Steven B. Tanger Boulevard. BOC chairman Charles Turk questioned who owns the property, pointing out that the name on the applicant, Skyline 7, is who the property is rented from and is not the owner. The planning commission had requested approval of this request.
•approved a request from James Patrick Barber for a beer and wine consumption license for Cracker Barrel at Banks Crossing. He said Georgia is the last state that has not approved alcohol licenses for Cracker Barrel stores. He said the company made the move at the requests of its customers.
•approved a request to purchase 10 sets of firefighter turnout gear for the fire department from Bennett Fire at a cost of $33,280. Fire chief Steve Nichols said there have been several new volunteers join the department.
•extended the moratorium on subdivisions, which was set to expire on Aug. 10, through Nov. 9 so that the update of the ordinance can be completed. The BOC has held several work sessions to go over the ordinance line-by-line to make changes.
•approved a request to purchase 11 vehicles for the sheriff’s office with the money to come from the capital fund. There was a discussion on reimbursing the capital fund with revenue from the special purpose local option sales tax, if this referendum passes in November. Shawn Wilson made this request on behalf of the sheriff's office.
•approved a contract with Traylor Business Services Inc. to provide personal property verification reviews for the tax assessor’s office.
•approved a contract with KCI Technologies to provide additional on-call engineering and construction service management for roads projects.
•approved a lease agreement for the Boy Scouts to use Uchee Lodge.
•held a closed session to discuss “litigation.”
