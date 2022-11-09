Banks County Middle and Elementary School will host a Veterans Day program on Friday, November 11.
The BCMS program will start at 9 a.m. The BCES program will start at 1 p.m.
“We invite our veterans to celebrate with us as we honor their sacrifice and dedication to our nation,” organizers state.
BCES
The guest speaker in the BCES program will be Ronald Couch, who served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972. The program will also feature remarks from principal, Dr. Dana Simmons and students, music, an Armed Forces salute by the high school band and a Veteran’s Day slideshow.
