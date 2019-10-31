Banks County Elementary and Banks County Middle schools will have Veterans Day programs on Monday, November 11.
BCES will be honoring veterans with a program at 9 a.m. in the Leopards Den.
The fifth grade students and the BCES Music Makers will be performing.
Veterans need to meet in the BCES media center by 8:40 a.m. for doughnuts and coffee before the program.
A short concert of the Veterans Day music will be performed at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 for all parents of fifth graders.
The BCMS Veterans Day program is set for 1:15 p.m. in the school gym.
A luncheon for the veterans will be held at 12 p.m.
BCMS chorus and band students will be performing and a guest speaker will be featured.
