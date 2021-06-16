The Vickers Family will perform at StonePath Church at 7 p.m. on June 25. Dugar Strickland will be the host.
"It will be an old-fashion front porch picking and gospel singing," organizers state.
The public is invited to attend. There will be no charge for admission.
The church is located at 8430 Maysville Highway, Maysville.
